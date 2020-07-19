Interzone (ITZ) Market Capitalization Hits $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.02562639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02430599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00461428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00746507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00629774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014684 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

