International Holdings Ltd Acc Sells 40,000 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $241,801.60.

On Thursday, July 9th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $45,955.00.

BCLI stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

