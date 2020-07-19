Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.02. Interfor has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.06.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,000.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

