InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 32.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

