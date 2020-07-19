Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Banco Santander cut Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Santander lowered Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of IFS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $371.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

