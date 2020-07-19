Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SISXF stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
