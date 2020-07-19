Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 38,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 180.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $216,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 113,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

