Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

