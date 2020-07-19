Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

