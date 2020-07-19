Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

