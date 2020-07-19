Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,723,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

