Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $584,800.00 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $584,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,986,540 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Moderna stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

