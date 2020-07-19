Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $64,845.00.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $192.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,148,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

