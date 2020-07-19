Insider Selling: CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

