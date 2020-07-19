Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells 25,318 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $2,008,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,569,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,010,542.40.

On Friday, July 10th, Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,074,576.56.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

