Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,378.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $350,062.50.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $306,937.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $281,437.50.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 516 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $8,704.92.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $266,812.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

