InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.94.

INWK stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter worth $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

