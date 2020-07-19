Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as high as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.32, with a volume of 183537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.56.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

