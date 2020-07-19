Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.70 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

INE stock opened at C$22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.60. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

