Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ingredion by 552.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.