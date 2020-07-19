InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.22. InfuSystem shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 37,100 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $77,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,996 shares in the company, valued at $87,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $459,264.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,077 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 85.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.