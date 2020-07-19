Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.