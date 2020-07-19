Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 73,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

