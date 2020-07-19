Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFY. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,699,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Infosys by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.