INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised INFORMA PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

