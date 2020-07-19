Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Infinera by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

