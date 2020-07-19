Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

