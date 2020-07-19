IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $679.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in IMPINJ by 373.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 279,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 142.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IMPINJ by 2,433.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth $3,492,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

