Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.