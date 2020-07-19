IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 970 ($11.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 986 ($12.13) on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 932.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 945.02.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

