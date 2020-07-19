Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Identiv from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

INVE opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Identiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

