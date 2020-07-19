ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,402,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,999,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

