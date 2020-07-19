IBM (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IBM alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.