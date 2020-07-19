IBM (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE IBM opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.
IBM Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.