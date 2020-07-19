Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.50 by Deutsche Bank

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.50 ($12.92) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.37 ($11.65).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.20).

