Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.31. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 49,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huttig Building Products stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) by 288.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Huttig Building Products worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

