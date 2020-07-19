Huobi Token (HT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.45 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $905.84 million and $55.45 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.04994056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00056070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,825,447 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

