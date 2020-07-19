Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.32.

TSE HBM opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

