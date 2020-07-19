Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $23.96. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 151,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.35 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

