Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $23.96. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 151,800 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.35 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.
