Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,981,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,938,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.