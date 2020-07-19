Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.97 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Horizen has a total market cap of $76.97 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00088290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00630294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00102951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,533,350 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bittrex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Binance and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

