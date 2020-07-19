Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

HOFT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

