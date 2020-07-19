HOMIHELP Price Hits $9.57 on Top Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 2% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $9.57 or 0.00104808 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $329,056.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.01866209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

