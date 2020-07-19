Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Home Depot by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 184,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 161,194 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.