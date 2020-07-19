Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

