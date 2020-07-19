Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

