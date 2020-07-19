Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

