Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

