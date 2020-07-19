Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.