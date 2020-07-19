Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.28.

HOLX opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.