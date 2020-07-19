Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOLI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.91 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

